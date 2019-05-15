East Dorset Pork Rib Dinner

The East Dorset Congregational Church will host the first of its 2019 dinners on Saturday, May 18, when they serve boneless country pork ribs with stuffing, applesauce, potato salad, coleslaw, homemade corn bread and a variety of desserts from 5 to 7 p.m. The dinners are held in the chapel next to the church on Mad Tom Road in East Dorset. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children up to 12, and free for those under five.Take-out will be available during serving hours. For details, call Anne Pivirotto at 802-968-2682.