Easter Worship SERVICES

Peru Church

Main Street/802-379-1438. Easter Sunday: sunrise service, graveyard adjacent to Town Center, 7 a.m., pot luck breakfast; family service, 9:30 a.m., trumpeter Daniel Timmermans and soprano Marietta Formanek; egg hunt for children. Dogs welcome.

Manchester Ecumenical Sunrise

Dormy Grill, Union Street/802-867-5976. Easter Sunday: Community ecumenical Easter sunrise service, 6:45 a.m.; coffee, cocoa and donuts, First Congregational Church vestry, a short walk away.

Northshire Baptist, Manchester

5769 Main Street/802-362-1988. Good Friday: Worship 6 to 7 p.m. Easter Sunday: Worship, 11 a.m. to 12 noon; nursery and children’s church; 9:45 a.m. service at Equinox Terrace Assisted Living.

Second Congregational, Londonderry

2051 North Main Street/Route 11/802-824-6453. Good Friday: Worship at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday: sunrise service, 6:30 a.m., 1005 Landgrove Road; worship at the Church, 9:30 a.m., Easter egg hunt.

Trinity Episcopal Church, Rutland

85 West Street/802-775-4368. Maundy Thursday: Holy Eucharist, foot-washing, 7 p.m., chapel. Good Friday: Worship, 12 noon, chapel. Holy Saturday: services at 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Easter Sunday: Festal Celebration of the Resurrection of Our Lord, 9:30 a.m., sanctuary.

United Church, Dorset & E. Rupert

143 Church Street, Dorset/802-867-2260. Maundy Thursday: Foot-washing 5 p.m., potluck supper 5:30, Tenebrae 7 p.m. Good Friday: 12 noon, Seven Last Words of the Cross service. Easter Sunday: 10 a.m. worship, special music.

Zion Episcopal, Manchester

5167 Main Street/Route 7A/802-362-1987. Morning prayer, 9 a.m. through Good Friday. Maundy Thursday: pot luck supper, 5:30 p.m.; foot washing, Holy Eucharist, 7 p.m. Good Friday: Liturgy, 12 noon. Saturday: Taconic Music/Haydn’s ‘The Seven Last Words of Christ,’ 7 p.m., Easter Sunday: sunrise service, Stratton Mountain, weather permitting. Gondola loads 6 to 6:15 a.m. for 6:30 a.m. service; worship at the Church 8 and 10 a.m.; Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m.

Federated Church, East Arlington

Ice Pond Road/802-375-2548. Maundy Thursday: Soup and bread supper, 6 p.m., Communion and Tenebrae 7 p.m. Good Friday: Sanctuary open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for prayer. Saturday: Easter egg hunt for children 1 to 8, 9 a.m.; bring a basket or bag. Easter Sunday, 6:30 a.m. sunrise service, Mack corporate headquarters; continental breakfast, Bailey Hall; Worship with music, 10 a.m., followed by coffee hour.

First Baptist, Manchester

Main and Bonnet Streets/802-362-1555. Maundy Thursday: Pot Luck Supper, 5:30 p.m., Communion. Good Friday: Worship service with special music, 3:30 p.m.; church open prior to this for prayer. Saturday: Mary Martha Fellowship will meet at 9 a.m. to prepare bouquets for the Easter cross, followed by business meeting and refreshments. Easter Sunday: 10:30 a.m. worship, Easter cross and music.

First Congregational, Manchester

3624 Main Street/802-362-2709. Maundy Thursday: Tenebrae, sanctuary, 7 p.m. Good Friday: Worship,12 noon, chapel. Easter Sunday: Worship, 10:30 a.m., sanctuary; Easter egg hunt and coffee hour.

Hebron, NY United Presbyterian Church

3153 Route 30/518-854-3729. Maundy Thursday: pot luck supper, 6 p.m., Tenebrae and Communion,7 p.m. Saturday: Easter egg hunt, 2 p.m., bring a basket; Easter Vigil, 6 to 12 p.m. Easter Sunday, sunrise service, 6:30 a.m., potluck breakfast, Easter festival service, 10:30 a.m.

First Baptist, South Londonderry

Middletown Road/802-824-6453. Maundy Thursday: worship service in collaboration with Second Congregational, Londonderry, 7 p.m.