Eastern Star to Hold New Year’s Day Breakfast in Arlington

Order of the Eastern Star, Red Mountain Chapter 41, will hold its annual New Year’s Day Breakfast on Sunday, January 1, from 8 a.m. until 12 noon.It will be held at the Masoic Lodge at 117 East Arlington Road, Arlington, next to Mack Molding. A large selection of breakfast items will be available for a donation of $7.50. Kids under age six eat free. For information, call Kathy Cotorfeld at 802-375-6782.