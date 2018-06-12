Ecumenical Service in Arlington to Kickoff Summer Lunch Program

The community is invited to join together on Sunday, June 17, at 10 a.m. for an outdoor Service of Worship at the Battenkill Grange Pavilion next to the historic covered bridge off of Route 313. This annual event brings together members of the community and the various churches for a celebration of the start of the Summer Lunch Program for children throughout Arlington, Sandgate and Sunderland. Participating churches include the Federated Church of East Arlington, Saint James’ Episcopal Church, the Sandgate Methodist Church, the West Arlington Methodist Church and the Arlington Community Church.

The youth choir of Shalimar United Methodist Church in Shalimar, Florida will be performing. In recent years, the choir has sung in the Chapel of the United States Air Force Academy, the nation’s Capital, Walter Reed Medical Center, Hoover Dam and the Grand Canyon. Arlington is one of the stops on the choir’s tour this year. Those attending the service are encouraged to bring a lawn chair as well as a dish to share at the potluck lunch that follows. Paperware, utensils and beverages will be provided. There will also be a box for gathering healthy individually-wrapped snack items to be distributed throughout the summer to the children in the program. The offering gathered during the service will go to support the Summer Lunch Program, which begins on June 19 and runs through August 21, providing 70 local children with weekly bags of groceries for that week’s worth of lunches. This volunteer initiative operates from the Fisher Elementary School. Those with questions can call 802-375-2548.