Elder Report

Londonderry Senior Lunch

Second Congregational Church, UCC of Londonderry will host its next luncheon for Londonderry-area seniors 60 and above at 12 noon on Thursday, June 28. The Church is located at 2051 North Main Street/Route 11, Londonderry. The meal is by donation. Call 802-824 6453 for details. Mark your calendar for the next luncheon on July 26 at Hapgood Pond. All seniors are welcome and encouraged to bring friends.

Manchester VFW Lunch Bunch

Roast beef donated by Mulligan’s of Manchester will be the featured menu item at the next VFW-hosted Senior Lunch Bunch on Wednesday, June 27. There will be a repeat of the popular salad bar/buffet. VFW will supply salad greens and dressings; all who attend should bring one item to add, like cherry tomatoes, black olives, chopped hard-boiled eggs, green pepper, celery, etc. Desserts made by several volunteers will top off the meal. After lunch, there will be a presentation by a representative from the Memory Clinic of Bennington to discuss what happens to memory as we age and how the Memory Clinic can help. Donations in any amount will be accepted at the door, and will be used to cover basic expenses and funding for future lunches. Reservations are required by Monday, June 25, at 12 noon. Those age 60 and over who would like to attend should call Marian Haines at 802-258-8240.

Southwestern VT Council on Aging

The Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging (SVCOA) serves the southwestern corner of Vermont and covers most of Bennington and Rutland counties. (Exceptions to this are the towns of Pittsfield, Readsboro, Searsburg and Winhall; elders in these towns are served by neighboring area agencies.) Their mission is to be a community force in creating and sustaining opportunities for elders and caregivers to help assure that elders are able to maintain maximum independence and quality of life. Services include caregiver support; case management for those 60 and older living at home who are at risk of losing their independence without additional support systems; an elder care clinician program, money management, nutirition programs, transportation and more. They have offices at 143 Maple Street in Rutland and 160 Benmont Avenue, Suite 90, in Bennington. Call 800-642-5119 to learn more.

Meals on Wheels

The weekly menu for Bennington County Meals on Wheels: Tuesday, June 26: Curried Chicken Salad Plate, Lentil and Tomato Salad, Raspberry Applesauce, Rye Caraway Roll. Wednesday, June 27: Kielbasa, Scalloped Potatoes, Tomato Parm, Lemon Butter Broccoli, Cucumber Salad with Micro Greens, Ambrosia. Thursday, June 28: Pot Roast with Carrots, Café is Closed. Cheese Pizza, Spinach with Red Peppers, Herbed Cauliflower, Yogurt with Strawberries. Menu is subject to change. The Meals on Wheels Bennington Café is located 124 Pleasant Street in Bennington. Join them for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. for only $3.50 suggested donation for people 60 and over, $5 for under age 60. For more information, call 802-442-8012.

Project Independence

Monday, July 2: Patriotic Trumpet Concert with Gina. Tuesday, July 3: Independence Day Celebration. Wednesday, July 4: Closed. Thursday, July 5th- Seated Yoga with Jane. Bennington Project Independence helps elders and disabled adults maintain their independence by providing individualized tailored support. For more information, or to schedule a tour or a complimentary visit, call BPI at 802-442-8136 or visit bpiads.org.