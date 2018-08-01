Elder Report

Neighbor to Neighbor News

Elder neighbors and volunteers with Neighbor to Neighbor recently spent a beautiful afternoon chatting and strolling through the lovely grounds and its gardens at Rogerland in Arlington. A sumptuous picnic was provided by the Rogerland staff. This annual N2N event is one a favorites. If you would like to volunteer as a caregiver at Neighbor to Neighbor, or know of someone who could benefit from their services, call 802-367-7787.

Senior Go-Getters

All seniors are welcome to attend the luncheon sponsored by the Manchester Go-Getters at 12 noon on Wednesday, August 1, at Saint Paul’s Church Hall on Bonnet Street in Manchester. The donation is $4 per person. You will be able to make your own sundae for dessert. Bingo will follow. To make reservations, call Sally at 802-375-9780.

Meals on Wheels

Bennington County Meals on Wheels (MOW) serves over 51,000 healthy, freshly-made meals annually to older adults and veterans who are no longer able to cook for themselves. A nonprofit organization serving Bennington County since 1994, the meals are prepared in a commercial kitchen by a professional kitchen staff. Local farmers donate fresh, locally produced ingredients; in addition to delicious meals and drivers deliver peace of mind to participants and their families by providing a friendly visit and a quick safety check. MOW also provides at-risk youth and adults with opportunities for culinary training and employment. There are five congregate meal sites where older adults have the opportunity to socialize, including the MOW Cafe at 124 Pleasant Street in Bennington, open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. There is a $3.50 suggested donation for those 60 and over, or $5 for under age 60. They are partially funded by the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging (SVCOA), and by community donations. For details, call 802-442-8012.

Have a Memory to Share?

The Vermont News Guide is already planning the fall issue of the Senior News Guide, and invites submissions by area senior citizens on growing up in Vermont. To participate, email your recollections to Liz at editor@hersamacornvt.com, or mail by US Postal Service to PO Box 1265, Manchester Center, VT 05255. Try to stay within 300 words.