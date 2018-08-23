Elder Report

Northshire Seniors

One last trip has been planned for this year for all senior citizens, 55 years of age and older, who live in the broader Northshire area. On Wednesday, September 26, ‘Fall Foliage and the Fairbanks Museum’ will leave at 8 a.m. and head up Interstate Route 91 to Saint Johnsbury, to tour the Fairbanks Museum and see a planetarium show. Lunch is on your own at The Wayside Restaurant as the group joins them on their 100th anniversary year, with chicken pot pie is the special of the day, or choose from homemade soups and desserts. The group will then head off to Waterbury for a tour and tasting at Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Factory, before heading via Route 100; estimated time of arrival will be 6:30 p.m. The cost of the trip is $20. Contact Linda O’Leary at 802-779-1314 to sign up or for any inquiries.

Re-defining Quality of Life

On Thursday, August 30, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., the Bennington-based Center for Communication in Medicine (CCM) will offer a SpeakSooner community education forum, ‘Re-defining Quality of Life: Living Fully With Illness, Disability and Aging.’ Equinox Village, 49 Maple Street, Manchester Center, is hosting the free event, which is open to the public. The forum will explore the complicated issues surrounding quality of life concerns when facing the effects of illness, disabilities and aging. Panelists for the program include palliative care physician Dr. Allen Hutcheson; Bayada nurse Sarah Sigsbury; Equinox Village residents Gerald and Pat Carr; and medical humanist Celia Engel Bandman. CCM founder Dr. Bernard Bandman will moderate the program. Space is limited. To reserve a place, contact Kylee Ryan at 802-362-4061 or kryan@equinoxvillage.com.Visit speaksooner.org to find out more.

Project Independence

Monday, August 27: Yard Bocce. Tuesday, August 28: Jewelry with Rachel. Wednesday, August 29: Second Chance Animal Shelter visits. Thursday, August 30: Science Fun. Friday, August 31: Qi-Gong. Do you need a safe place for your loved one to stay while you go to work, run errands or rest? Bennington Project Independence may be the answer. For more information or to schedule a complimentary visit or tour, call 802-442-8136 or visit bpiads.org.

Meals on Wheels

The weekly menu for Bennington County Meals on Wheels: Wednesday, August 22: Open-faced Turkey Rueben, Baked Potato, California Blend, Mixed Fruit Cup. Thursday, August 23: Mexican Chicken Bake, Rice, Broccoli, Glazed Carrot, Cabbage Salad, Whole Wheat Roll, Banana. Friday, August 24: Pancakes, Turkey Sausage, Maple Syrup, Baked Apples, Mixed Vegetables, Fresh Fruit. Monday, August 27: Carrot Lentil Soup, Spinach and Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato Parm, Cheddar Cheese Biscuit, Strawberry Yogurt. Tuesday, August 28: Turkey Sausage, Peppers and Onions, Oven Browned Potatoes, Fresh Zucchini Blend, Homemade Granola Bars. Tuesday, August 21: Macaroni and Cheese with Broccoli and Tomato, Whole Wheat Garlic Bread, Green Beans, Garden Salad, Peach and Pear Jell-O. Menu is subject to change. The Meals on Wheels Bennington Café is located 124 Pleasant Street in Bennington. Join them for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. for only $4 suggested donation for people 60 and over, $5 for under age 60. For more information, call 802-442-8012.