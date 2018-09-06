Elder Report

Rupert Leisures

The Rupert Leisures cordially invite you to their Lingering Days of Summer Luncheon at 12 noon on Wednesday, September 12, at the Rupert Firehouse. Chef Mike McKeighan will offer a menu of meatloaf, roasted herbed potatoes, spinach salad with warm bacon dressing, watermelon and ice cream sundaes from Stewarts. Homemade desserts are always welcome. A donation of $4.50 is helpful. Please bring your own cutlery to lessen kitchen duties for our Merck volunteers. For information, call Skip Lewis at 802-394-7822.

Senior Go Getters

All seniors are welcome to attend the Go Getters luncheon on Wednesday, September 5, at 12 noon, to be held at Saint Paul’s Church Hall on Bonnet Street in Manchester. The meal donation is $4. Volunteers are making cakes for dessert. Bingo will follow. To make reservations, call Sally at 802-375-9780.

Northshire Seniors

One last trip has been planned for this year for all senior citizens, 55 years of age and up. On Wednesday, September 26, ‘Fall Foliage and the Fairbanks Museum’ will leave at 8 a.m. and head up Interstate Route 91 to Saint Johnsbury, to tour the Fairbanks Museum and see a planetarium show. Lunch is on your own at The Wayside Restaurant as the group joins them on their 100th anniversary year, with chicken pot pie is the special of the day, or choose from homemade soups and desserts. The group will then head off to Waterbury for a tour and tasting at Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream Factory, before heading via Route 100; estimated time of arrival will be 6:30 p.m. The cost of the trip is $20. Contact Linda O’Leary at 802-779-1314 to sign up.

Project Independence

Monday, September 10: Church Service with Father Holden. Tuesday, September 11: Steel Pier Jazz Band Performance. Wednesday, September 12: Science Fun. Thursday, September 13: Wii Bowling. Friday, September 14: Qi-gong. Want to do something special for your grandparents on Grandparent’s Day? Introduce them to Bennington Project Independence. For more information or to schedule a complimentary visit or tour, call 802-442-8136, or visit bpiads.org.

Meals on Wheels

The weekly menu for Bennington County Meals on Wheels: Tuesday, September 4: Cottage Pie with Pork, Fresh Mixed Vegetables, Applesauce, Fresh Mixed Fruit Cup. Wednesday, September 5: Tuna Apple Salad Plate, Cottage Cheese, Oranges, Whole Wheat Biscuits, Mixed Berry Yogurt. Thursday, September 6: Chicken Marsala, Brown Rice Pilaf, Glazed Carrots, Whole Wheat Bread, Tossed Salad, Oatmeal Cookie. Friday, September 7: Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Home Fries, Baked Apple, Whole Wheat Cheddar Biscuit, Orange Wedges. Monday, September 10: Lentil Soup with Spinach, Stewed Tomatoes, Peach Cobbler. Tuesday, September 11: Chef Salad with Turkey, Ham and Cheese, Cole Slaw, Chickpea and Tomato Salad, Applesauce, Whole Wheat Bread. Menu is subject to change. The Meals on Wheels Bennington Café is located 124 Pleasant Street in Bennington. Join them for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. for only $4 suggested donation for people 60 and over, $5 for under age 60. For details, call 802-442-8012.