Elder Report

Haystack Hustlers

The Pawlet Haystack Hustlers will meet on Tuesday, September 25, at 12 noon at the Mettawee Community School on Route 153 in West Pawlet. All seniors are welcome. The group will enjoy lunch provided by the school chefs with a $4 donation. Following lunch, a class will come to provide entertainment. There will be a 50/50 drawing; donations of non-perishable goods for the Food Pantry are appreciated. Call Sharon Undal at 802-645-0461 for reservations and more information.

Meals on Wheels

Bennington County Meals on Wheels: Tuesday, September 18: Open-faced Turkey Rueben, Potatoes, Cauliflower Blend Vegetables, Three-Bean Salad, Applesauce. Wednesday, September 19: Philly Beef Steak with Onions, Peppers and Cheese on Roll, Vegetable Rice, Braised Cabbage and Apples, Cucumber Salad, Banana. Thursday, September 20: Oven Fried Chicken, Sweet Potatoes, Fresh Vegetables, Roll, Tossed Salad, Birthday Cake. Friday, September 21: Bennington Café closed.Grilled Cheese, Tomato Soup, Green Beans, Cole Slaw, Zucchini Brownie. Monday, September 24: Franks and Beans, Boston Brown Bread, Zucchini and Carrots, Broccoli Slaw, Berry Yogurt. Tuesday, September 25: Deconstructed Stuffed Cabbage, Rice Pilaf, Fresh Mixed Vegetables, Radish Carrot Salad, Fresh Fruit Cup. Menu is subject to change. The Meals on Wheels Bennington Café is located 124 Pleasant Street in Bennington. Join them for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for only $4 suggested donation for people 60 and over, $5 for under age 60. For more information, call 802-442-8012.

Londonderry Senior Lunch

Second Congregational Church UCC of Londonderry will be hosting a lunch for Londonderry and mountain town seniors 60 and over on Thursday, September 27, at 12 noon. This month’s menu is baked ziti and meatballs. The meals are free; donations are welcomed. Neighbors and family members should pass this information along to those who might enjoy these lively, delicious gatherings. Second Congregational is located at 2051 North Main Street/Route 11, Londonderry, just west of the blinker at the junction with Route 100. Call the Church at 802-824 6453 if you need directions or more information.

Fall Prevention Tai Chi

Bennington Project Independence (BPI) is hosting a free, eight-week session of Fall Prevention Tai chi for beginners, starting on Thursday, September 20, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. This basic beginner series utilizes the sun-syle of Tai Chi as a gentle, yet effective method of improving balance, flexibility and strength. Seat options are also available. Class size is limited; to register, call BPI at 802-442-8136 or email info@bpiads.org.

Bennington Senior Center Events

There will be a pot luck luncheon on Wednesday, September 19, from 12 to 3 p.m. Outings include a bus trip to the Eastern State Fair Big -E on Tuesday, September 25, from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., $12.; and to Radio City Music Hall and Carmine’s on Thursday, November 29, 7 a.m. to 10:15 p.m., $159 per person. Bone Builders is every Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m. Oil Painting is held every Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Come on Tuesday, September 18, for a program on mindfulness from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. with Tracy Purdy-Martain. The Bennington Senior Center is located at 124 Pleasant Street in Bennington. For more information, call 802-442-1052.

Project Independence

Monday, September 24: That’s a Fact, Jack. Tuesday, September 25: Bulletin Board Trivia. Wednesday, September 26: Second Chance Animal Shelter Visits. Thursday, September 27: Sunrise Breakfast. Friday, September 28: Cider Press Demonstration. Taking care of someone every day, 24 hours a day, is a hard job. Everyone needs a break once in a while. BPI has been helping Bennington County families keep loved ones at home for more than 30 years. For more information or to schedule a complimentary visit or tour, call 802-442-8136 or visit bpiads.org.