Elder Report

Senior Go-Getters

Seniors are invited to attend the luncheon sponsored by the Go-Getters on Wednesday, October 3, served at 12 noon, at Saint Paul’s Church Hall on Bonnet Street in Manchester. Volunteers are bringing cookies; ice cream will be provided for dessert. A teacup auction of your donated items will follow lunch. Non-perishable food donations will be accepted for the Food Cupboard. For reservations, call Sally at 802-375-9780.

Cambridge Senior Lunch

Washington County Office of the Aging and the Washington County Nutrition Program will be offering another Senior Lunch at the Cambridge Public Library at 12 noon on Wednesday, September 26. RSVPs are required, as seating is limited. Meals are paid for by the Friends of Cambridge Public Library. The Library is located at 21 West Main Street in Cambridge, N.Y. For details, call 518-677-2443.

Londonderry Senior Lunch

Second Congregational Church UCC of Londonderry will be hosting a lunch for Londonderry and mountain town seniors 60 and over on Thursday, September 27, at 12 noon. This month’s menu is baked ziti and meatballs. The meals are free; donations are welcomed. Neighbors and family members should pass this information along to those who might enjoy these lively, delicious gatherings. Second Congregational is located at 2051 North Main Street/Route 11, Londonderry, just west of the blinker at the junction with Route 100. Call the Church at 802-824 6453 if you need directions or more information.

Project Independence

Monday, October 1: Reflexology. Tuesday, October 2: Mindful Movements. Wednesday, October 3: Andy Griffith Show Anniversary. Thursday, October 4: Oktoberfest. Friday, October 5: Open Art Studio. Would you enjoy a home-cooked meal while dining with others in a beautiful setting? Bennington Project independence provides a nutritious homemade lunch daily to participants. For information or to schedule a complimentary visit or tour, call 802-442-8136 or visit bpiads.org.

Meals on Wheels

The weekly menu for Bennington County Meals on Wheels: Tuesday, September 25: Deconstructed Stuffed Cabbage, Rice Pilaf, Fresh Mixed Vegetables, Radish Carrot Salad, Fresh Fruit Cup. Wednesday, September 26: Ham and Cheese Sandwich, Four-Bean Salad, Tossed Salad, Banana, Molasses Cookie. Thursday, September 27: Breaded Fish with Lettuce and Tomato, Wedge Fries, Scandinavian Blend, Coleslaw, Granola Bar. Friday, September 28: Cheeseburgers on Whole Wheat Roll with Lettuce and Tomato, Baked Potato, Broccoli and Carrots, Cheese Cake. Menu is subject to change. The Meals on Wheels Bennington Café is located 124 Pleasant Street in Bennington. Join them for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for only $4 suggested donation for people 60 and over, $5 for under age 60. For more information, call 802-442-8012.