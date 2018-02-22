Elder Report

Haystack Hustlers

The Pawlet Haystack Hustlers Seniors will meet 12 noon on Tuesday, February 27, at the Mettawee Community School, Route 153, West Pawlet. In addition to enjoying a lunch prepared by the cafeteria staff (a $4 donation), we will participate in a 50/50 drawing, a classroom visitation and a speaker. Elliott Greenblot from AARP Fraud Watch Network will discuss weapons of fraud and identity theft, topics very relevant to today’s world. Call Sharon Undal at 802-645-0461 for reservations.

Meals on Wheels

The weekly menu for Bennington County Meals on Wheels: Tuesday, February 20: Beef Stew, Steamed Potatoes, Carrots, Celery, Onions, Creamed Corn, Roll, Oatmeal Cookie Bar. Wednesday, February 21: Chicken BLT, Harvard Beets, Roasted Potatoes, Bean Salad, Pudding. Thursday, February 22: Meat Lasagna, Garlic Bread, Broccoli and Carrots, Tossed Salad, Cupcake. Friday, February 23: Vegetable Quiche, Butternut Squash, Biscuit, Applesauce. Monday, February 26: Cranberry Chicken Salad Sandwich, Potato Salad, Cabbage Carrot Apple Salad, Fruit Crisp. Tuesday, February 27: Pork Enchilada Bake, Pineapple Salsa, Mexican Cabbage, Black Beans, Jell-O. Menu is subject to change. The MOW Café is located 124 Pleasant Street in Bennington. Join them for lunch Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $3.50 donation for those 60 and over, $5 for under age 60. For details, call 802-442-8012.

Project Independence

Monday, February 26: Seated Zumba with Andrea. Tuesday, February 27: Musical Notes/Carole King. Wednesday, February 28: Second Chance Animal Shelter visits. Thursday, March 1: National Peanut Butter Lovers Day. Friday, March 2: Yoga with Jane. Do you need medical assistance or supervision during the day? Bennington Project Independence has full time nursing staff that can help. BPI has been helping Bennington County families keep loved ones at home for more than 30 years. For more information, call 802-442-8136 or visit bpiads.org.

Free Tax Assistance

BROC Community Action is offering free tax assistance in Rutland at 45 Union Street. Volunteers from the Castleton University accounting program are taking appointments. If you make $54,000 or less, have a disability or are elderly, they can prepare and file Federal and Vermont income tax returns, homestead declarations and property tax adjustment claims, household income schedules and renter rebate claims. The IRS sponsors the program; volunteers and staff receive training from the IRS and the Vermont Department of Taxes. Staff at the BROC office at 332 Orchard Road in Bennington also prepare taxes using the guidelines above. To make an appointment in Rutland County, call 802-775-0878; in Bennington County, call 802-447-7515. Visit broc.org to learn more.

Active Minds and Bodies at Castleton Community Center

Castleton Community Seniors, formed in 1998, owns and operates the Castleton Community Center at 2108 Main Street in Castleton. Formerly known as The Old Homestead, the building hosts a variety of activiities for residents of the greater Castleton area, particularly seniors. The Great Courses program from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays is free, and offers lively discussions following a 30-minute video. It begins with ‘Native Peoples of North America,’ offering images and rare artifacts from The Smithsonian’s famed collections and fascinating insights from historians, on february 28.

Free Tai Chi classes are available on Tuesdays from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. and 2:15 to 2:45. Tai Chi Diabetes Group practice is held Thursdays from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m. and 11:30 to 12:30. Tai Chi Advanced Beginners is held on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tai Chi is safe, easy to learn and suitable for every fitness level; the benefits of practicing Tai Chi include reduced stress, increased balance and flexibility, relaxation and improved overall mind, body and spirit. Class size is limited.

Seated Tai Chi Mahjong, similar to the Western card game Rummy, is a game of skill, strategy and calculation, and involves a degree of chance. The game is played with a set of 144 tiles based on Chinese characters and symbols. Come on Fridays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and join in the fun. To learn more, you can call 802-468-3093 or visit castletoncsi.org.