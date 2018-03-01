Elder Report

Improve Your Balance and Stability

Being klutzy is no longer a laughing matter. In fact, one of the most serious medical problems facing older people is falling. After we reach 30, the muscles we use to stand tall begin to weaken. The length of our stride shortens, and the pace of our steps slows. Even our vision becomes fuzzier. However, aging isn’t the only reason people lose their sense of stability. With balance, you either ‘use it’ or ‘lose it.’ You can maintain it if you stay active. The staff in the Rehabilitation Services at Rutland Regional Medical Center has developed a workshop specifically addressing walking, balance, and stability. The ‘Gaining Traction’ workshop will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday, from March 29 to April 26, in the CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Participants will learn the mechanics of walking and how various conditions such as arthritis, foot and joint issues and neurological problems impact gait, and what strategies can be used to compensate for these conditions. There will be discussions on setting realistic walking goals; how to track progress using a pedometer and other technology; utilizing exercises that will enhance your mobility; and how to select the appropriate footwear. At the conclusion of the program, there will be a panel discussion with the folks from Rehabilitative Services followed by a walk around the Rutland Regional Loop, weather permitting. The cost is $15; registration is required. Visit rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400.

Share a Memory

55 or older? What’s your favorite memory of growing up? What do you do to keep active? The Vermont News Guide is planning the next Senior News Guide, and we want to feature your reminisces and thoughts on growing older. Send Liz your thoughts, 150 words or less, to editor@hersamacornvt.com, or VT News Guide, PO Box 1265, Manchester Center, VT 05255.

Senior Go Getters

All seniors are welcome to attend the luncheon sponsored by the Go Getters on Wednesday, March 7, at 12 noon. It takes place at Saint Paul’s Church Hall on Bonnet Street in Manchester. The meal donation is only $4 per person. Volunteers are needed to bake pies. Bingo will follow. To make reservations, call Sally at 802-375-9780. (If you were on the February lunch list, you are already signed up.)

Meals on Wheels

The weekly menu for Bennington County Meals on Wheels: Tuesday, February 27: Pork Enchilada Bake, Pineapple Salsa, Mexican Cabbage, Homemade Black Beans, Mandarin Orange Jell-O. Wednesday, February 28: Loaded Baked Potato with Bacon, Broccoli and Cheese, Dilled Carrots, Green Beans, Tossed Salad, Molasses Cookie. Menu is subject to change. The Meals on Wheels Bennington Café is located 124 Pleasant Street in Bennington. Join them for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. for only $3.50 suggested donation for people 60 and over, $5 for under age 60. For information, call 802-442-8012.

Project Independence

Monday, March 5: Church Service with Father Holden. Tuesday, March 6: Grace Christian School Students Visit. Wednesday, March 7: Crafters Corner. Thursday, March 8: Mini-Golf. Friday, March 9: Vocal Concert with Bob. Did you know that your Vermont Medicaid might pay for your attendance at Bennington Project independence? Call BPI for details at 802-442-8136. You may also visit them online at bpiads.org.