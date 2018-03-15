Elder Report

Armchair Travel to Cuba

Join educators Daniela Stewart and Sarah Rath at Equinox Village at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 18, for armchair travel to four beautiful destinations in ‘Captivating Cuba.’ You will see photos ranging from historic Havana to breathtaking Viñales; gorgeous Cienfuegos, named ‘the Pearl of the South’ and a UNESCO World Heritage site; and charming Santiago with its cobblestone streets, colonial architecture and revolutionary history. The armchair travel series is sponsored by Equinox Village and presented by Manchester Community Library. It is free and open to the public. Refreshments courtesy of Equinox Village will follow. Equinox Village is located at 49 Maple Street in Manchester Center. For more information, contact the Library at 802-362-2607.

VFW to Host Senior Luncheon

All seniors 60 and over who live in the Northshire are invited to come to VFW Post 6471, located at 280 Depot Street in Manchester, on Wednesday, March 28, for a belated Saint Patrick’s Day luncheon. This event is open to all, whether they have a membership in another senior organization or not. The goal is to provide an opportunity for seniors – many of whom live alone and are limited in how much they can afford to spend on a meal out at one of the several restaurants in the area. The VFW is providing the basics, but donations from those who come to enjoy the lunch and the comeraderie will be welcomed. Everyone who attends is asked to bring one item to be added to the salad bar; suggested items might be a small container of cherry or grape tomatoes, chopped hard-boiled eggs, sliced celery, black olives, bacon bits, etc.

After the meal, there will be a panel of local people who will discuss safety issues for seniors, followed by coffee or tea and conversation, a puzzle, a game of Scrabble or cards. Representatives of area senior organizations are invited to come explain what they do. All this is in lieu of a senior center, which Manchester does not have. If the event is well received, consideration will be given to holding the luncheon on a monthly basis; volunteers will be needed to meet and greet, prepare and serve food, and do clean-up.

Let Marian Haines know what you might like to do at 802-258-8240 (call or text). She is also seeking suggestions for future senior programs, and would like to hear your ideas.

Introduction to Genealogy

The Castleton Community Center presents ‘An Introduction to Genealogy’ in a Great Course with video professor John Phillip Colletta, independent genealogist, on Thursdays from 1 to 2:30 p.m., beginning March 22. Genealogy is a journey of discovery that can teach you as much about yourself as about those who came before you. Many of us hold back from unearthing our family history because we don’t know how to go about it. In ten engaging lectures, learn how to uncover information from the long-forgotten past. The course will be facilitated by Dani Laramie Roberts, a native Vermonter, who has been helping researchers find their roots for over 20 years. She publishes Rooted in the Green Mountains, Sleeper News and Sleeper Queries, quarterly newsletters on Rutland County in Vermont and Washington County in N.Y. She also owns Sleeper Books and the publishing company Aceto Bookmen; is historian and curator at the Fair Haven Historical Society, and a member of DAR by virtue of her ancestor, Green Mountain Boy Theophilus Clark.

Is that Online Rx Deal for Real?

As the price of prescription drugs continues to rise, you might find yourself searching online for more affordable medications. Beware of bogus companies that take your money and never send you the product. Read the fine print on prescription drug coupons you find online; your purchase may not count toward your deductible or expire after a certain number of refills. Go to aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork for more.

Guardians ad Litem Needed

Bennington County, Southwestern Vermont is in need of Guardians ad Litem. The State of Vermont mandates that a Guardian ad Litem (GaL) be appointed when a child comes to the attention of the Family Court because of abuse and neglect. The role of the Guardian ad litem is to advocate for the best interest of the child and to ensure they do not get lost in the system. For more information, email anthony.krulikowski@vermont.gov or visit vermontjudiciary.org.