Elder Report

Haystack Hustlers

The Pawlet Haystack Hustler Seniors will meet 12 noon on Tuesday, March 27, at Mettawee Community School, Route 153, West Pawlet. The group will be served a lovely luncheon for a $4 donation and enjoy a 50/50 drawing, entertainment by students, and a talk by Elliott Greenblott from AARP, who will speak on how to prevent identity theft. Call Sharon Undal at 802-645-0461 for reservations and information.

Effective Communication with Alzheimer’s

The Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will present ‘Effective Communications Strategies’ at Manchester Community Library on Wednesday, March 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Those with dementia often experience changes in behavior that can be confusing to friends and family. For caregivers, learning to decode messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language can help both parties to connect in meaningful ways. The program includes video interviews with professionals who explain critical aspects of communication throughout the Alzheimer’s journey, and caregivers who share tips that have worked for their families. The program is free and open to the public. Registration is appreciated, but not necessary, at 802-362-2607 or events@mclvt.org. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A, Manchester Center.

Project Independence

Monday, March 26: Seated Zumba with Andrea Brown Malinowski. Tuesday, March 27: Let’s Make a Deal. Wednesday, March 28: Second Chance Animal Shelter Visit. Thursday, March 29: Fred, Lisa, and Larry Musical Variety Show. Friday, March 30: Easter Celebration. Spring has sprung; it’s time to get out of the house! Bennington Project Independence provides a fun, caring and safe place for you to spend the day. For more information, call 802-442-8136 or visit bpiads.org.

Make Your Reservations Now for the VFW Senior Lunch

Plans are being finalized for the first-ever VFW-sponsored Lunch for Seniors (60+) who live in the Northshire. It is set for Wednesday, March 28, at 12 noon, and will take place at the VFW Hall on Depot Street in Manchester. Seating is limited, so reservations are required; they can be made by calling 802-258-8240 no later than Monday, March 26. Either a voice message or a text message is acceptable; the message should include full name(s) and a phone number. Participants should plan to bring one item to add to the salad bar. Monetary donations will be gratefully accepted at the door. The panel for the day’s presentation, ‘Safety Issues for Seniors,’ will include a representative from the Manchester Police Department, the Northshire Rescue Squad, the Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, and the Vermont Senior Medicare Patrol. After the program, people may opt to stay around for coffee and conversation, Scrabble or a game of cards, or join in to work on a puzzle.

Meals on Wheels

The weekly menu for Bennington County Meals on Wheels: Tuesday, March 20: Meatloaf, Baked Potato, Fresh Mixed Vegetables, Bread, Apple Bake. Wednesday, March 21: Pork Vegetable Polenta Bake, Carrots with Dilled Butter, Cauliflower, Vanilla Pudding with Berry, Brownie. Thursday, March 22: Chicken and Biscuits, Stewed Tomatoes, Cauliflower Blend, Black Bean Brownie. Friday, March 23: Café closed. Pancakes, Sausage, Blueberry and Peach Compote, Roasted Rutabaga Balsamic, Yogurt. Monday, March 26: Beef-Barley Vegetable Soup, Zucchini and Squash, Lima Beans, Roll, Low-fat Cheese Cake. Tuesday, March 27: Turkey Bake, Rutabaga and Turnip, Broccoli, Fruited Jell-O. Menu is subject to change. The MOW Bennington Café is located at 124 Pleasant Street in Bennington. Join them for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. for $3.50/people 60 and over, $5/under age 60. For more information, call 802-442-8012.