Elder Report

Arlington Senior Lunch

The next senior lunch at Chauncey’s will be Monday, April 9, at 11:30 a.m. (Arrive before then.) For reservations, call Sally at 802-375-9780.

Rupert Leisures

The Rupert Leisures cordially invite area seniors to their April luncheon at 12 noon on Wednesday, April 11, at the Rupert Firehouse. Chef Mike McKeighan will offer a menu of baked glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, seasonable vegetable, green salad with Mandarin orange segments and rolls. Donations of desserts are always welcome. A donation of $4.50 is welcomed. Please bring your own cutlery to lessen kitchen duties for our Merck volunteers. The program will be presented by fireman Don Pierson, who will suggest choices for smoke detectors; he urges attendees to bring their fire extinguishers to be checked. For information, call Skip Lewis at 802-394-7822.

Project Independence

Monday, April 9: Tongue Twisters. Tuesday, April 10: Crazy Hat Day. Wednesday, April 11: Baker’s Corner. Thursday, April 12: Bible Study with Pastor Dan. Friday, April 13: Vocal Concert with Bob Fry. Would you enjoy a home cooked meal while dining with others in a beautiful setting? Bennington Project Independence provides a nutritious lunch to participants. For details, call 802-442-8136 or visit bpiads.org.

Meals on Wheels

The weekly menu for Bennington County Meals on Wheels: Tuesday, April 3: Baked Ham with Pineapple Glaze, Sunshine Potatoes, Broccoli with Lemon Butter, Whole Wheat Bread, Cheese Cake. Wednesday, April 4: Baked Ziti, Garlic Bread, Green Beans, Garden Salad, Applesauce. Thursday, April 5: Chicken Cacciatore, Brown Rice Pilaf, Peas and Carrots, Banana, Oatmeal Roll. Friday, April 6: Open-faced Tuna Apple Salad Sandwich on Lettuce, Pasta Salad, Cucumber and Tomato Salad, Fruited Jell-O. Monday, April 9: Split Pea and Ham Soup, Wax Beans and Carrots, Cheddar Biscuit, Blueberry Yogurt with Granola. Tuesday, April 10: Macaroni and Cheese, Stewed Tomatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Tossed Salad, Whole Wheat Bread, Blondie. Menu is subject to change. The Meals on Wheels Bennington Café is located 124 Pleasant Street in Bennington. Join them for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. for only $3.50 suggested donation for people 60 and over, $5 for under age 60. For more information, call 802-442-8012.

AARP Driver Safety Course

Rutland Regional Medical Center is hosting an AARP Smart Driving Course on Saturday, May 3, from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at the Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland. Refresh your driving skills and learn strategies to stay safe behind the wheel. Among the topics covered will be adjusting to age-related changes in vision, hearing and reaction time, defensive driving, new traffic laws and how medications impact driving. Completing the course will entitle you to auto insurance discounts. Register at rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400. After you have enrolled online, mail a check to Baird Morgan, 799 Elm Street, Florence, VT 05744. The fee for non AARP members is $20 and $15 for AARP members. To qualify for the member rate, put your AARP member number in the memo section of your check. Make the check payable to AARP.

Castleton Community Center to Hold Open House

Castleton Community Seniors will celebrate their 20th anniversary at an Open House on Friday, April 6. Activities are scheduled throughout the day, starting with coffee and homemade pastries from 9 to 11 a.m., a buffet lunch at 12 noon, courtesy of Granville Centers for Care. At 1 p.m., guest speaker Joe Carroll, host of WCAX TV’s popular show, ‘Super Seniors,’ will share some of his experiences visiting and recording some of Vermont’s most interesting older adults. For information or luncheon reservations, call 802-468-3093 or email homested@shoreham.net.