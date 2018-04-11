Elder Report

Navigating Advance Directives

Having an advance directive in place allows you to select a significant other, family member or friend as the decision maker regarding health care issue, should you become unable to make medical decisions. Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC) and the Community Health Team will be holding a discussion on Wednesday, April 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. in RRMC’s Community Health Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland to review the forms used and walk participants through the process of completing them. Refreshments will be provided.Volunteers will be available; register for free at rrmc.org or call 802-772-2400.

Honoring Grandmothers

Current and future grandmothers are invited to be honored and celebrated on Saturday, April 14, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 108 School Street, Bennington. Please note that this is a new location. Please bring your shawl, a sacred object, a small votive candle and your thoughts. One does not need to have grandchildren to attend; the gathering is to honor women who have reached this stage of life. If you know you will be attending, email Teresa King at teresaking1@live.com or by leaving a message at 802-733-5729.

Alzheimers’ Support Group

Alzheimer’s disease changes the lives of both the person diagnosed and those that are connected to them. As a caregiver, it can often feel that you are alone. Brookdale Fillmore Pond is providing an opportunity for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia to meet and develop a support system at a monthly Alzheimer’s Education and Support Group, the third Wednesday of every month from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The next group will meet on April 18. RSVP to Jennifer Hill, at 802-447-7000 or jennifer.hill@brookdale.com and take home two meals to go at the conclusion of the support group. Brookdale Fillmore Pond is located at 300 Village Lane in Bennington.

Project Independence

Monday, April 16: Church Service with Father Holden. Tuesday, April 17: Reflexology. Wednesday, April 18: Poetry Circle. Thursday, April 19: That was the Year. Friday, April 20: Sibling Memories. Bennington Project Independence has full time nursing staff that can help. BPI has been helping Bennington County families keep loved ones at home for over 30 years. For information, call 802-442-8136 or visit bpiads.org.

Meals on Wheels

Bennington County Meals on Wheels: Tuesday, April 10: Macaroni and Cheese, Stewed Tomatoes, Brussels Sprouts, Tossed Salad, Bread, Blondie. Wednesday, April 11: Beef-Broccoli Stir-fry, Vegetable Rice Pilaf, Sesame Green Beans, Bread, Pineapple. Thursday, April 12:

Baked Fish, Oven Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Vegetable Slaw, Peaches. Friday, April 13: Stuffed Baked Potatoes with Broccoli, Bacon and Cheese, Ginger Beets, Chickpea Salad, Baked Apple. Monday, April 16: BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, Dilled Carrots, Parslied Red Potatoes, Orange Wedges. Tuesday, April 17: Deconstructed Stuffed Cabbage, Stewed Tomatoes, Green Beans, Bread, Cookie. Menu is subject to change. At the MOW Café, 124 Pleasant Street, Bennington, lunch is served Monday to Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For details, call 802-442-8012.

Godnick Center

The Godnick Center at One Deer Street in Rutland provides a variety of activities to keep community members engaged. To join the Lunch Bunch on Friday, April 20, register by Monday, April 16. The van will leave the Center at 10:30 a.m. for lunch at a location to be determined. Come for brunch on Wednesday, April 25, at 11 a.m. for pancakes, maple syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage or bacon, potatoes, fruit salad, juice and coffee. The fee of $4 is due at registration by April 23. Knit or crotchet on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m. and meet new friends. Rummikub with Carol Ballou is on Friday mornings at 11:30 a.m. This tile-based game combining elements of Rummy and Mahjong. For details, call 802-773-1853.

Rutland Song Circle

A song circle and jam session will be held Wednesday, April 18, at the Godnick Adult Center in Rutland from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. The song circle welcomes singers, players of acoustic instruments and listeners. A songbook of popular folksongs encourages group singing. Donations are welcome. For details, call 802-775-1182 or visit wildwoodsmusic.org.