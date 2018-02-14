Elder Report

Neighbor to Neighbor News

On Friday, February 23, Neighbor to Neighbor will be holding a Volunteer Open House at their offices at 5138 Main Street, Manchester, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Come and find out how you can participate in the program by becoming one of their amazing volunteers. There are many ways to help. Chat with current volunteers and the program director and be inspired! For details, call 802-367-7787.

AARP Tax-Aide

Free tax assistance and preparation for taxpayers across Vermont with low to moderate income is available through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program. You do not need to be a member of AARP or a retiree to use this service. Trained counselors are ready to help Vermonters file electronically. To find a site near you and times, go to aarp.org/findtaxhelp or call 888-227-7669. When you go, be sure to bring photo ID, a Social Security card or statement, health insurance information and last year’s tax return. “This program helps thousands every year recover millions of dollars in refunds,” said Greg Marchildon, AARP Vermont state director. “Our counselors work throughout Vermont and the sites and clients have come to really rely on this help over the years.”

Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified each year to ensure their knowledge of revisions to the tax code. Some 200 volunteers helped more than 9,277 people file their federal and state tax returns last year. The program is offered at approximately 51 sites in Vermont including senior centers, libraries and other convenient locations.

Meals on Wheels

The weekly menu for Bennington County Meals on Wheels: Tuesday, February 13: Baked Fish, Rice Pilaf with Vegetables, Stewed Tomatoes, Whole Wheat Bread, Spinach Salad, Vanilla Yogurt. Wednesday, February 14: Stir-fry Pork and Broccoli, Asian Blend Vegetables, Sesame Carrots, Asian Slaw, Pineapple. Thursday, February 15: Cider Roasted Turkey, Baked Sweet Potatoes, California Blend Vegetables, Beet Salad, Red Velvet Cake. Friday, February 16: Franks and Beans, Corn Muffins, Fresh Mixed Vegetables, Tossed Salad, Fresh Fruit. Monday, February 19: Meals on Wheels is closed. Tuesday, February 20: Beef Stew, Steamed Potatoes, Carrots, Celery, Onions, Creamed Corn, Whole Wheat Dinner Roll, Oatmeal Cookie Bar. Menu is subject to change. The Meals on Wheels Bennington Café is located 124 Pleasant Street in Bennington. Join them for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. for only $3.50 suggested donation for people 60 and over, $5 for under age 60. For more information, call 802-442-8012.

Project Independence

Monday, February 19: Closed. Tuesday, February 20: Jewelry Making Wednesday, February 21: Ping Pong Poker Thursday, February 22: Wii Bowling Friday, February 23: Qigong. Taking care of someone every day, 24 hours a day, is a hard job. Everyone needs a break once in a while. Let Bennington Project Independence help. For more information or to schedule a complimentary visit or tour, call 802-442-8136 or visit bpiads.org.