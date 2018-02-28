Elks Association Day

Vermont Governor Phil Scott designated February 16, 2018 as Elks Association Day in Vermont. Approximately 50 Elks from across Vermont traveled to Montpelier, to witness the signing of the proclamation. The event was streamed live on Facebook. A reception was held at Barre Elks Lodge afterward. The proclamation reads, in part: “Where as 2018 marks the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America; and with a new spirit and direction, the Elks began helping veterans and scouts, awarding scholarships and more, engaging communities wherever charity, justice, brotherly love were needed; and Elks are committed to serving people and communities through benevolent programs, demonstrating that ‘Elks Care and Elks Share;’ and Vermont Elks Association and Vermont Elks Charities has over 7,000 members and volunteers, belonging to 12 lodges statewide; and Vermont Elks Charities demonstrates their service to the state through their several programs, including Silver Towers Camp in Ripton, Vermont, a non-profit summer camp dedicated to serving people with disabilities. I, Philip B. Scott, Governor, do hereby proclaim February 16, 2018 as Elks Association Day in Vermont.”