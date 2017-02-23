Elks Name Hoop Shoot Winners

The Bennington Elks held their annual Hoop Shoot, a basketball free throw contest for boys and girls ages 8 to 13, at Mount Anthony Union High School last month. Lila Coon placed first, and went on to place second at the state competition in Springfield. Winners in the Bennington Hoop Shoot included Aaron Whitman and Joshua Worthington, second place, and Madison Crossman and Taya Guetti, third place. Over 20 Elks members and Elks Scholar Taylor Paquin volunteered to make the event a rewarding experience for all.