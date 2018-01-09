Emo Henrich Awards Presented to Area Residents

Named for Stratton’s longtime Ski School director and co-owner of Birkenhaus, the Emo Henrich Award is given by the Stratton Foundation to community members who make a lasting impact on the quality of life at Stratton Mountain through their professional excellence and community service. Stratton employees and community members gathered on December 9 in the Patti Kaltsas Arts Center at Stratton Mountain School to celebrate this year’s recipients of the Award. Steve Kerstein, president of the Stratton Foundation, opened the ceremony.

Coordinator Kimet Hand presented the Award to former Stratton Magazine publisher, Dorset’s Lee Romano, who, with his wife Susan, arrived at Stratton in 1975. His early tenure in the marketing department led to his appointment as advertising manager, and in 1977, publisher of the Stratton Mountain News. Romano was a founding board member and past president of Riley Rink at Hunter Park, and long-time board member and past president of the Manchester and the Mountains Chamber of Commerce. He currently serves on the board of United Counseling Service and the Dorset Conservation Commission. An accomplished musician, he performed with his friend Andy Avery as the popular 70s duo, Pure and Simple, and is now a member of the Don’t Leave Band. Romano’ played a big role in Stratton Magazine’s impressive growth and development into one of the most well-respected resort area magazines in the country. He also lends his personal and professional support to the Stratton Foundation, Stratton Mountain School, the Carlos Otis Clinic, Weston Playhouse, the Dorset Theater Festival and the Manchester Music Festival, among others. He sold Stratton Magazine in 2016 to Stratton Foundation director Carolyn Blitz, and can be found volunteering at Stratton as an on-snow ambassador for the Carlos Otis Clinic.

Peru resident and long-time Stratton personality Adrian Lechner received the Award, along with her husband Alois, from Tini Henrich, daughter of Ann and Emo Henrich. Adriane celebrates her 35th year at Stratton. She began in 1970 working in the Little Cub Ski School; her mother, Carmen Mescia, was Emo’s secretary back in the early days of the resort. By the early ‘80s, Adriane moved to the Stratton Ski School desk, going on to work in a variety of Stratton retail outlets, followed by several years at the Stratton Sales Center before moving to the Stratton Mountain Club as concierge in 2006. Her husband, Alois was brought to Vermont from Austria in 1967 by Henrich. His career has encompassed all aspects of the Stratton ski school operation. First, as an instructor, coach and trainer, then as technical supervisor in 1975, assistant director in 1979, and ultimately, Ski School director upon Emo’s retirement in 1980. Under his guidance, the popular seasonal lesson programs grew from 100 to over 950 students. He supervised 380 instructors and ski school employees with a very high return rate of 80 percent,. Alois was also advisor to the eastern Intrawest ski and snowboard schools, and coached the Argentine National team, serving as ski school and race director at Club Argentino de Ski for almost 20 years.

Stratton president Bill Nupp accepted the Award and its signature hand-painted platter on behalf of Sky Foulkes, former president of both Stratton Mountain Resort and The Stratton Foundation, whose career encompassing over 32 years on the mountain, was introduced by Bob Fries, former Stratton Corporation president and founder of the Stratton Foundation.

See strattonfoundation.org for more information on the Stratton Foundation and the important work they do in the communities around Stratton, helping to end generational poverty and improving the lives of Vermont children.