Equinox Resort Hires Rosenthal as New General Manager

Hotelier Martin Rosenthal brings more than a decade of experience to his new role as general manager of The Equinox Golf Resort and Spa in Manchester. His celebratory homecoming return to Vermont follows his previous experience as food and beverage director for Killington Ski Resort in the early 2000s, as well as work at Mount Snow in his early career. Rosenthal was previously general manager at other leading properties around the US, including Hilton Saint Charles and Santa Cruz, Astor Crowne Plaza and Costa Mesa Marriott, as well as The Longmont Plaza Hotel and Convention Center and Millennium Harvest House in Colorado. In each of these roles, Rosenthal’s leadership was pivotal for his teams’ and properties successes and growth. Rosenthal prides himself on his involvement into any community he joins, and looks forward to integrating into the Manchester community.