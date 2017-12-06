Equinox Terrace announced the winners of wreath decorating contest

Equinox Terrace has announced the winners of its wreath decorating contest in November. First place went to Ann Pierce of Dorset, who received $300. Equinox Terrace donated an equal amount to her choice of charity, Dorset Equine Rescue. Second prize winner was Alicia Backus of Granville, N.Y.; she chose Second Chance Animal Center. Third prize went to Andrea Williams, also of Granville, N,Y., who also chose Second Chance Animal Center.