Equinox Terrace to Host Concert of Broadway Show Tunes

Equinox Terrace in Manchester will offer a concert at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, when violinist Joana Rudiakov and pianist Mary Jo Deigan will perform American classics and favorite Broadways tunes by Cole Porter, Rogers and Hammerstein and more. To attend, RSVP at 802-362-5141.