Equinox Terrace to Screen Film, Host Talk on Robin Williams

Equinox Terrace hosts Garry DuFour in a talk on Robin Williams on Friday, January 6, at 3 p.m. DuFour was a neighbor of Williams in California, and had many interactions with the comedian/actor. He even landed a small part in the iconic film, ‘Patch Adams,’ which starred Williams, who along with his second wife, Marsha, were co-executive producers of the film. The real Dr. Patch Adams was also on the set as an advisor. The film will be shown at Equinox Terrace on Thursday, January 5, when DuFour will also discuss how the movie was made, and reminisce about Robin Williams’ humanitarian works, which included helping the homeless, raising funds for veterans’ organizations and entertaining troops in Iraq and Afghanistan with the USO. Both events are open to the public and offered free of charge. Equinox Terrace is located at 324 Equinox Terrace Road in Manchester Center.