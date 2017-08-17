Estate Planning Seminar

A free Estate Planning Seminar will be held on Wednesday, August 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the community dining room at Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend. Sponsored by Grace Cottage Hospital and The Newfane Congregational Church, this seminar is appropriate for anyone of any age who is preparing for the future. Presenters will include Joseph Cook, partner, and Amelia Darrow, associate attorney, from Corum Mabie Cook Prodan Angell & Secrest in Brattleboro; Travis Shine, financial advisor with Goodwin, Shine and Associates in Brattleboro; Claire Bemis, registered nurse, and Andrea Seaton, executive director of Grace Cottage Foundation. Topics will include an overview of estate planning documents; fixed-income vehicles and asset preservation; probate avoidance and beneficiary designations, asset transfer and common misconceptions; the importance of Advance Directives for healthcare; and income through charitable giving. Refreshments will be served, and there will be time for questions and answers. For more information, call Andrea Seaton at 802-365-9109.