Event at Vermont Summer Festival to Raise Funds for SVHC

The Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) Foundation invites you to attend The Calcutta, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the Grand Prix of the Vermont Summer Festival in East Dorset. “The Grand Prix show jumping is an exciting pairing of magnificent horses and talented riders who attempt to negotiate approximately 18 obstacles that are more than five feet in height,” said Tom Ziegler, Dorset resident and event committee co-chair. “This is a great way to experience the pageantry of show jumping and support SVHC’s valuable work in our community.” The event begins with an opportunity to enjoy cocktails while watching the events and choosing favorites. After an al fresco lunch catered by the Equinox Resort, attendees will place bets for their favorite horse to win, place or show in the main event, the Grand Prix. The Calcutta will be emceed by Ziegler and event committee co-chair Chris Brooks. Tickets are $100 per person, and includes admission, parking, lunch, open bar and betting privileges. Each person is expected to bid an additional $100 minimum with their table. Fifty percent of the winnings will go to SVHC. To reserve a seat for a table of eight, visit svhealthcare.org/calcutta or call 802- 447-5017. RSVP by July 19.