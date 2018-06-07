Events at Dionondehowa

Is someone using your land without your permission? Bring your concerns to Dionondehowa Wildlife Sanctuary and School on Thursday, June 7, at 7 p.m., when NYS DEC Officer Matt Krug will be speaking on issues of trespass and the rights of property owners. Dionondehowa is a nonprofit, forever-wild land trust located on 217 acres bordering the Battenkill at 148 Stanton Road near Shushan, N.Y. Reservations are requested at 518-854-7764 or dionondehowa@yahoo.com.

David Hunt will guide a workday to continue cleaning up major human disturbances along the corridor of Battenkill tributary T28 at Dionondehowa Sanctuary on Saturday, June 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The work will focus on removal of invasive honeysuckle within 100 feet of the stream. In addition, Hunt will link spirit and science by sharing stories related to the creek. Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves, energy, openness to restorative healing and their best tick repellent. Lunch will be provided. Sign up at dionondehowa@yahoo.com or 518-854-7764. Those who can work only part of the day are welcome to work as long as they can. Dionondehowa Wildlife Sanctuary & School is a nonprofit forever-wild land trust. While the Sanctuary serves as a refuge and recharge area for wildlife and humans alike, the School is dedicated to Nature Studies and to the Healing and Expressive Arts.