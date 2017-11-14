Events at Manchester’s Northshire Bookstore

Northshire Bookstore will host a poetry group reading on Friday, November 17 at 6 p.m. This special evening of poetry readings by a group of stellar Vermont Poets is in celebration of their new anthology, ‘Roads Taken: Contemporary Vermont Poetry.’ Participating poets are Vermont’s Poet Laureate, Chard deNiord, with Sydney Lea, Dennis Nurkse, Karin Gotshall, Jay Parini and Bianca Stone.

A delightful reading of ‘A Hound’s Holiday’ will take a nostalgic look at a Victorian-era family and its holiday traditions. At 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 18. Do you hate to leave your dog at home when going off to do something fun? That’s how this family feels when they head out in the sleigh. Set in a snowy New England landscape, this picture book of woodcut-style illustrations will appeal to all with a nostalgia for bygone days or for whom it is an unknown world. Illustrator Heather Bellanca and writer Kim Spensley grew up next door to each other in an idyllic little Vermont town and share a love of New England’s countryside, its bright winter days and its welcoming traditions. In their book, they share visions of great-great-grandparents traveling snow-covered roads for joyous, often rare, and therefore cherished, family gatherings.

Author Phillip Ackerman-Leist presents his new book, ‘A Precautionary Tale: How One Small Town Banned Pesticides, Preserved Its Food Heritage, and Inspired a Movement’ at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 18. The book is a recount of an unlikely group of activists and a forward-thinking mayor who came together to ban pesticides in Mals, Italy, by a referendum vote. It was the first place on Earth to accomplish such a feat, thus inspiring a movement now snaking its way through Europe and the United States. Ackerman-Leist, author of ‘Rebuilding the Foodshed’ and ‘Up Tunket Road,’ is a professor at Green Mountain College, where he established the college’s farm and sustainable agriculture curriculum, directs its Farm and Food Project, and founded its Master of Science in Sustainable Food Systems, the nation’s first online graduate program in food systems. He and his wife, Erin, farmed in the South Tyrol region of the Alps and North Carolina before beginning their 19-year homesteading and farming venture in Pawlet. With more than two decades of field experience working on farms, in the classroom, and with regional food systems collaborators, Philip’s work is focused on examining and reshaping local and regional food systems from the ground up.

Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street, Manchester Center. Call 802-362-2200 or visit northshire.com to learn more.