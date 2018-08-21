Events at Northshire Bookstore in Manchester

At 6 p.m. on Friday, August 24, Northshire Bookstore welcomes the popular Buddhist teacher, Dzigar Kongtrul Rinpoche, as he presents ‘Training in Tenderness: Buddhist Teachings on Tsewa, the Radical Openness of Heart that Can Change the World.’ The book is a guide and a call to a revolution of heart. In Tibetan Buddhism, it is taught that one of the most essential qualities of enlightenment is ’tsewa,’ a form of warm energy and openness of heart. It is the warmth we express and receive through empathy with others, especially those closest to us. In this compact gem of a book, Rinpoche opens the door to this life-changing energy and shows us how to transform our attitude toward ourselves and those around us through its practice to heal our fractured world. Rinpoche grew up in a monastic environment, receiving training in all aspects of Buddhist doctrine. He moved to the United States with his family in 1989, and began a five-year tenure as professor of Buddhist philosophy at Naropa University in 1990. He is founder of Mangala Shri Bhuti, his own teaching organization, and established Longchen Jigme Samten Ling, a mountain retreat center in southern Colorado. Rinpoche also travels widely throughout the world teaching and furthering his own education.

On Saturday, August 25, at 5:30 p.m., Northshire Bookstore welcomes back renowned writer and editor Julia Reed as she provides a wry and humorous take on life and culture in the American South from her new book, ‘South Towards Home.’ In the book, Reed chronicles her adventures in southern life – the Delta hot tamale festival, a masked ball, a rollicking party in a boat on a sand bar, scary Christian billboards, and the southern affection for the lowly possum. She writes about the southern penchant for making their own fun in every venue from a high-toned New Orleans dinner party to cocktail crawls on the streets of the French Quarter where to-go cups are de rigeur. And with much hilarity, she shines her light on the South’s more embarrassing tendencies, like dry counties and the politics of lust. Reed is a

contributing editor at Garden and Gun, where she writes the magazine’s The High and the Low column. Her books include ’But Mama Always Puts Vodka in Her Sangria,’ ’Ham Biscuits, Hostess Gowns and Other Southern Specialties,’ and ‘Queen of the Turtle Derby and Other Southern Phenomena.’

Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street, Manchester Center. Call 802-362-2200 or visit northshire.com to learn more.