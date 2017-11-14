Events This Week at Manchester Community Library

Don’t let your home renovation become a nightmare. Something as simple as using the wrong type of insulation can lead to moldy and rotting walls. On Thursday, November 16, at 6:30 p.m., Manchester Community Library (MCL) will host local architect Alan Benoit, who will explain the major elements of building science to help you avoid many common renovation pitfalls. He will clarify good versus bad wall designs, pass around various building materials, and teach the pros and cons of each. His talk is free and open to all.

On Sunday, November 19 at 4 p.m., Peter Bosco, MFA, will share from his vast snapshot collection of America in an illustrated talk, ‘The American Snapshot: Poetry of the Commonplace.’ Bosco and the audience will explore the Golden Age of American snapshots from the early 1900s through the 1960s. Be part photo-detective, archaeologist and sociologist in this fun and lively discussion. Social, cultural and political overtones are revealed both by lens and the distancing of time. We will compare the earlier snapshot with our current iPhone/Snapchat culture.

MCL has doubled the size of its very popular Book Buddy Backpack collection, with the addition of ten new backpacks. Each kid-sized backpack contains a cuddly reading buddy and two picture books to read and share.

These programs are free and open to all. Manchester Community Library is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. Call 802-362-2607 or email events@mclvt.org to learn more.