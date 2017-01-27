Executive Training Program Available for VT Entrepreneurs

Vermont Technical College is seeking 20 entrepreneurs throughout the state to participate in a free business course starting in April. Emerging Leaders is a free executive-level training program for established business owners poised for growth. Over the course of seven months at Vermont Tech’s Williston campus, each participatant will learn immediate ways to improve their business and will create a three-year strategic growth plan to build a sustainable business of size and scale. The Small Business Administration established the Emerging Leaders program in 2008 to assist entrepreneurs in urban communities, but in 2016 the Agency determined the program could also benefit rural states. This is the initiative’s second year in Vermont. According to 2014 impact data, 68 percent of businesses who completed the program increased revenues and 95 percent of alumni would recommend the program to a fellow small business owner. Participants are also successful in accessing new capital and new contracts with government and anchor institutions.

“Last year we agreed to host the inaugural class because we felt it aligned perfectly with Vermont Tech’s entrepreneurship education and alignment to workforce training in Vermont. After seeing the results and the eagerness for a class like this firsthand, we knew we wanted to continue our partnership with the SBA hosting Emerging Leaders,” said Patricia Moulton, Interim President of Vermont Tech.

Emerging Leaders is not for start-ups or people who are thinking about starting a business. To be considered, firms must be for-profit enterprises, been in business for at least three years, have at least one full time employee other than self, and have annual revenues between $400,000 and $10 million. The majority of Vermont businesses in the 2016 Emerging Leaders class had annual revenues in excess of $1 million. There are no restrictions on the types of businesses that can participate. Some examples of participating businesses include manufacturers, retail stores, wholesalers, contractors, professional services and food service.

Business owners interested in the program need to fill out the online application at interise.org by March 1. For more information, visit sba.gov/emergingleaders, email darcy.carter@sba.gov or call

802-828-4422, extension 203.