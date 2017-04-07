Exhibit to Raise Funds for DER

The Gallery at Equinox Village presents a special fundraising exhibit to benefit The Dorset Equine Rescue featuring work by multiple artists. The exhibit runs through Friday, April 14. Participating artists who have donated work to the exhibit include Barbara Harshman, Matt Solon, Flower Brook Pottery, Lisa May, Mimi Turton, Gloria Palmer, Irene Cole, Judy Barrows, Mallory Rich, Georgine Macgarvey-Holman and Tilting at Windmills Gallery. Either all or a portion of sales will go Dorset Equine Rescue. Dorset Equine Rescue (DER) is a local organization that advocates for horses in need. DER is contacted almost daily regarding local horses that have been neglected, abandoned or are in need of finding new homes. The organization works hard to find new homes for local horses, and also attends auctions to save horses from slaughter. Funds raised will allow DER save even more horses, as well as to rehabilitate and care for them. The organization currently spends approximately $85,000 annually to cover expenses such as auction prices and fees, food, veterinary care and training, supported by passionate volunteers. The Gallery at Equinox Village is located at 49 Maple Street in Manchester Center. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, call 802-362-4061 or visit equinoxvillage.com.