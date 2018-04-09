Exploring a Dubious Legacy in ‘Hitler’s Children’

What if your last name was associated with some of history’s most vilified war criminals? That’s what ‘Hitler’s Children,’ an Israeli-German documentary (2011), explores as it looks into the lives of the descendants of the Hitler’s inner circle. Israel Congregation of Manchester (ICM) will be screening this powerful and thought-provoking film at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11, as the Jewish community acknowledges Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom Ha Shoah). ‘Hitler’s Children’ portrays how descendants of Nazi leaders Himmler, Göring, Höss, Göth and Frank have dealt with the burden of carrying the surnames of and/or family ties with the masterminds and perpetrators of the Holocaust. They describe the conflicted feelings of guilt and responsibility that they carry with them in their daily lives and talk about the varied ways they’ve come to terms with their despised family histories. The public is invited to this one-hour screening and encouraged to stay afterwards to share thoughts and reactions. Admission is free of charge. ICM is located at 6025 Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester. For information, call 802-362-4578.