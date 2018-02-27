Exploring Loss & Entitlement

Dorset Players: ‘Mothers and Sons’

The Dorset Players with Sullivan PLLC present ‘Mothers and Sons,’ Terence McNally’s 2014 Tony-nominated play. Performances will be held Friday and Saturday, March 2, 3, 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 4 and 11, at 2 p.m. at the Dorset Playhouse. Directed by Sherry Kratzer and produced by Cheryl Gushee, the cast includes Lynne Marcus, Paul Michael Brinker, Mike Cutler, Lucas Bowen and Julian Pirie. The play tells the story of an older woman who pays an unexpected visit to the New York apartment of her late son’s partner, now married to another man who has a young son. It is both humorous and moving. Generations collide as she revisits the past and begins to see the life her son might have led. The theater cafe, offering coffee and deserts, will be open one hour prior to each performance. Join the cast and crew on opening night for an after-performance reception. All members get two-for-one tickets at the Saturday, March 3, performance. Show sponsors are American Hairlines, Blue Flame Gas Company, Homestead Landscaping and Up for Breakfast. Tickets may be purchased at 802-867-5570, at dorsetplayers.org or at the box office two hours before each performance.