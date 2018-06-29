Extended Run Comedy & Patriotic Piano at Fort Salem Theater

Fort Salem Theater presents the first-ever extended run of ‘Our Time,’ a new comedy about comedy by Emmy Award winner Ken Levine, opening Friday, June 29. ‘Our Time’ enjoyed its world premiere in Saratoga Springs last fall as a part of the Local Actors’ Guild’s New Plays Festival, directed by David Braucher, also at the helm of this new production. He has brought with him three of the four original cast members – Alex Ashby, Matt DeMarco, and Tommy Swimm – who are joined by newcomer Cameron Fredericksen. Author Ken Levine, whose earned an Emmy for his work on ‘Cheers,’ has penned some classic episodes in sitcom history. The play is a semi-biographical account of the world of comedy writing in 1975 Hollywood. Ashby plays a female comedy writer, who, with her male writing partner, tries to break into the sitcom world. She struggles to keep her eye on the prize while surrounded by the chaos created male comics with whom she works and plays. ‘Our Time’ plays in repertory through the summer; at 8 p.m. on Fridays, June 29 and July 20; Saturdays, June 30, July 7 and July 21; and and on Sunday, July 8, at 2 p.m.

Fort Salem rolls its seven-foot piano center stage when piano virtuoso Deborah Weiler returns for an afternoon of piano music celebrating Independence Day and American Music in a 2 p.m. concert on Sunday, July 1. Tickets are $20; reservations are seriously suggested. More information and tickets for both shows is available at fortsalemtheater.com or by calling 518-854-9200.