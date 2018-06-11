Fairies in the Hamlet

The Georgi on the Battenkill Community Park and Museum will again host ‘Fairies in the Hamlet’ on Saturday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is sure to capture the imagination of young and old, featuring an exhibit of fairy dwellings in the Georgi Museum and nature-themed scupture crafted by local artists, plus dances and workshops devoted to the fairy myth. Learn to make your own fairy house, hear about and meet Fairy Ladyslipper and more. Admission is a suggested $10 per carload. Fairy houses and gnome homes will be on view in the Park through the month of July. The fairyhouse exhibit will also be on view Sunday, June 17, and Saturday and Sunday, June 23 and 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with admission a suggested $5 per person. You can also see Medieval and Renaissance Italian panel paintings and gems/minerals from the Georgi Collection in the Museum.

A Firefly Walk from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Monday, June 18, (or if it rains, June 25), will feature dance performances by the Hubbard Hall Irish Dancers and the Susi Shoes Dancers, as well as Rural Soul Doundounba, a celebration of music from West Africa. Wrap up this magical evening by sending a wish into the night sky with a luminary lantern at sunset. Admission is $10 per carload. Attendees are encouraged to wear their ‘fairy best.’

The Georgi is located at 21 Adams Lane in Shushan, N.Y. To learn more, call 518-854-3773 or visit the georgi.com. While owned and operated by the Town of Salem, the Georgi does not use taxpayer dollars in its upkeep; outside support and donations are critical to it survival.