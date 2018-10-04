‘Fall into Salem’ This Weekend

Deals and treats will be on offer throughout the Town of Salem, N.Y., on Saturday, October 6. Enjoy an early breakfast at the Main Street Diner and then meander through town to browse a unique blend of small shops: fine art and antiques at McCartee’s Barn, quilting and sewing supplies at the Quilting Beaver, fall bouquets and gifts at The Flower Shop, handmade soaps, lotion, Lula Roe and Alpaca gifts at Pure-n-Simple Soaps, hand-made chocolates at Steininger’s, gifts and clothing from around the world and a detox footbath at Findan Salem, and new and gently used clothing, furniture and gifts at Faerydale Consignments and The Shoppe off Broadway. Enter to win a free haircut at NuYou Hair Salon, enjoy at Findan Salem and waffle cones at Stewarts. Check out the Apple Pie Contest hosted by the Salem Area Food Bank at the Courthouse Community Center, street vendors, and Annie Daley’s ‘Dead Flowers,’ an Installation of Memory’ presented by Salem Art Works (SAW) at the Railroad Station. Visit the Farmer’s Market at the Gazebo, too. There’ll be live music from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Proudfit Library will offer kid’s crafts. Lunch at Chris’s Dawgs, Brooklynn Marie’s Italian Restaurant, Steininger’s Restaurant and The Salem Tavern. You can also take a walk up the SAW Hill for the most amazing views around before heading out Route 30 to visit Gardenworks Farm for food samplings and specials.