Fall Prevention at Grace Cottage

It’s true that advancing age increases one’s risk of falling, but it does not have to be a normal part of aging. If you or someone you know has fallen or almost has, then Grace Cottage’s Fall Prevention Program may be beneficial. The Program begins with an initial assessment to determine risk factors, those issues most likely leading to a fall. Licensed professionals, including a physical therapist, an occupational therapist and a pharmacist, gather information about any previous falls, any changes in medication and potential hazards in the home. The assessment also involves taking a pertinent medical history, evaluating mobility, sensation and cognitive ability, and conducting a series of simple movements to test balance, muscle strength and gait. Participants need a referral from a primary care provider or other physician. Most insurance carriers will cover fall risk assessments and fall prevention therapeutic visits. To learn more to make an appointment, call 802-365-3637.