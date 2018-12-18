Farm Fresh Connect

Farm Fresh Connect is an online local food marketplace that is made possible by a partnership with the Vermont Foodbank, the Vermont Country Store and Green Mountain Power. Farm Fresh Connect sells a variety of locally produced products including produce, fruit, meat, poultry, dairy, maple, honey and prepared and preserved foods. It offers a community pick-up location at the Manchester Town Office at 6039 Main Street, and is open to all Manchester area residents. There is no minimum order requirement; just shop at farmfreshconnect.org and pick it up on Wednesdays from 2:30 to 4 p.m. All proceeds support the Vermont Foodbank.