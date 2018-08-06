Farm Fresh Connect

Farm Fresh Connect is an online local food marketplace made possible by a partnership with The Vermont Foodbank, The Vermont Country Store and Green Mountain Power. Farm Fresh Connect sells a variety of locally produced vegetables, fruit, meat, poultry, dairy, maple, honey and prepared and preserved foods. A community pick-up location in Manchester is open to area residents. There is no minimum order requirement, just shop at farmfreshconnect.org, and pick up your order at the Town Manager’s Office at 6039 Main Street, Manchester, on Wednesdays from 2:30 to 4 p.m. All proceeds support the Vermont Foodbank.