‘Farm to Ballet’ Auditions

A dancer interest session and auditions will be held to cast adult dancers of all levels for the third summer season of Vermont’s Farm to Ballet. Stipends go to soloists and principal dancers. There will be eight performances around the state with shows starting in July and ending mid-August. Farm to Ballet was created to make dance accessible and enjoyable to a wide audience. Performances serve as fundraisers to honor and support the efforts of local farmers and support organizations.

Aspiring adult ballet dancers who have always dreamed of performing in a full length ballet, but don’t have professional ballet experience, as well as adults with professional training or experience, are welcome. Auditions will be hosted at Spotlight Vermont in South Burlington on Sunday, February 5, at 11:30 a.m., with a dancer interest session on Saturday, February 4, at 1 p.m. Carpooling to the audition is available in both Montpelier and Rutland; learn more and register at farmtoballet.org.