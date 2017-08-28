Farm-to-Table Dinner & Movie at Gardenworks

Gardenworks has a special Farm-to-Table Dinner planned for Saturday, September 16. This final outdoor dinner of the season will be followed by a showing of ‘Route 30: Arts and Agriculture,’ Jay Kerr’s multi-media presentation of farms, landscapes and artists along Washington County, NY’s Route 30. The evening will begin with a cheese buffet followed by a three-course meal prepared with ingredients from local farms featuring grilled sausages, organic salad, grilled autumn vegetables and raspberry shortcake. Wine and beer will be available. Tickets are $65 for both dinner and the show. Reservations are required; call 518-854-3250. Gardenworks is a family-owned flower and specialty crop farm that has been part of the Washington County landscape for nearly a century. Hours are Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For details.visit gardenworksfarm.com.