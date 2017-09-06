Farm-to-Table Dinner to Celebrate History, Art and Agriculture Along Route 30

Fort Salem Theater and Gardenworks are at it again. The two Salem, N.Y., businesses, which have collaborated for the last six summers in Farm-to-Table Dinner Theater and Cabaret, pairing locally sourced dinners with locally produced entertainment, take that concept one step further on Saturday, September 16, with what they call Farm-to-Table Dinner Theater at the Movies. The event will feature Jay Kerr’s multi-media presentation of farms, landscapes and artists along Washington County, N.Y.’s Route 30.

The evening will begin with a cheese buffet followed by a three-course meal prepared with ingredients from local farms, and feature grilled sausages, organic salad, grilled autumn vegetables and raspberry shortcake. Wine and beer will be available. Tickets are $65 for both dinner and the show. Reservations are required; call 518-854-3250.

“Remember years ago before the internet, when communities used to gather to watch slides and home movies?” asks the Fort’s artistic director, Jay Kerr. “People had gone on trips and wanted to share their pictures with the neighbors. You’d tolerate the slides, and then have coffee and cake.”

The goal, say the hosts for the evening, has been to make their movies and slide shows more than tolerable. And chef Rob Southerland’s dinners always surpass coffee and cake.

New York’s Route 30 parallels the White and Black Creeks for at least half its length, with the Adirondacks to the west and the Taconics to the east. The area boasts several businesses based on art and agriculture, and is home to some of the region’s most celebrated historical buildings. Prominent artists have sketched and painted Route 30’s buildings and fields. Nationally acclaimed artist Gretchen Dow Simpson depicted a residence on West Broadway at the edge of the village for the cover of the New Yorker magazine 35 years ago.

Music will punctuate several slide journeys along the route, provided by Lynne and Jay Kerr, who operate and perform at the Cabaret at Fort Salem Theater, and whose musical credits included stints at some of Manhattan’s finest nightspots prior to their relocating to Hebron, N.Y.

The evening will also touch on contributions by other newcomers whose work has been inspired by the area’s beauty – as well as folks whose families have lived there for generations. Works from Salem Art Works and local artists will be on display, including three watercolors by Elizabeth Cockey created especially in honor of this event. Visit fortsalemtheater.com or call 518-854-9200 for details..