Farmer’s Market Seeks Vendors

The Arlington Area Renewal Project is sponsoring a six-week Farmers’ Market on Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m., August 30 to October 5. The six-week trial run this year will set the stage for a full spring/summer/fall market in 2019. While all vendors are welcome, they are especially interested in providers of fresh produce, baked goods and products such as cheese, honey, preserves, maple syrup, meats, etc. For a vendor application, email Allan Tschorn at arlingtonrenewalproject@gmail.com. The Arlington Area Renewal Project is a volunteer group of involved residents collaborating for the common good; contact Laurie Glover at 802-375-1105 for further information.