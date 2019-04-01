Favorite Poem Reading in Pawlet

Favorite Poem Reading in Pawlet
Celebrate Poetry Month by visiting the Pawlet Library on Sunday, April 7, at 3 p.m. for the 19th annual Favorite Poem Reading. You are invited to read or recite one of your favorite poems, or to join the circle as a listener. The group likes to hear why you chose the poem you read – what it means to you personally. It should be a published poem, rather than one that you or your relatives have written. Each person has about seven minutes to read the poem and talk about it (an excerpt from a very long one is fine, or two short ones). It’s more interesting if you talk about the poem, rather than reading a prepared speech. Adults and children are welcome. Refreshments will be offered; you are welcome to contribute to our selection of simple drinks or snacks. To read a poem and be listed in the program, reply with your name, the poem’s title and author to anita.pomerance56 @gmail.com or 802-325-3786.

