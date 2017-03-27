FCC Bowling Competition to Aid Big Brothers Big Sisters

First Congregational Church of Manchester is forming a team to compete in a ‘Back to the 80s’ Bowling Competition at Bennington Lanes on Saturday, April 1. The highest fundraiser could win a trip for two to the Bahamas in October 2017. Participants will be supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bennington County, which does so much for children ages five to 14 who want and need a mentor to help support them in their efforts to avoid drugs and alcohol, stay in school and improve their grades. There will be many prizes give for throwback 80s costumes and team spirit. Join them for a fun-filled day at the lanes! Go to ucsvt.org or call the FCC office at 802-362-2709 for more information.