‘Feathered’ at SVC

Southern Vermont College will exhibit new works on paper, titled ‘Feathered,’ by Bennington native Julia Seyferth through April 2 in the Everett Mansion’s Burgdorff Gallery. The general public is invited to a reception for the artist on Thursday, February 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. The Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekends by arrangement with the Campus Safety Office.

The straightforward nature of Seyferth’s work stems from her interest in the intricacies of the natural world and the materials with which she translates them. Her pieces focus on the bird, plant or creature in near isolation to highlight the distinction and detail of each organism’s unique qualities and appearance.

“I work in pen and ink for its simplicity, the precision and control one must have with it, and the detailed result that comes from such a basic medium,” said Seyferth. “My subject matter is often based in nature; in this case, the focus is on birds. I have long admired these creatures for their beauty, their movement and their song. My family is full of birders, but I must admit that I was not one to wake up at the crack of dawn; perhaps this is my way of connecting to this interest.” Inquiries about the exhibit may be addressed to Eric Despard at edespard@svc.edu.