FED UP! Rally is for Everyone

FED UP! Manchester will be holding a rally on Thursday, August 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Factory Point Town Green in Manchester Center. The event was inspired by group of local parents, recovering addicts and concerned citizens whose lives have been effected by opioid addiction, and is aimed to bring awareness to an epidemic traditionally considered irrelevant to small town America. It is scheduled to coincide with a national FED UP! rally being held in Washington, DC, on the same day, designated as International Overdose Awareness Day.

FED UP! Manchester organizers hope that the event will connect and offer support and hope to individuals and families experiencing the stigma and often devastating consequences that opiate addiction generates. It will also be an opportunity for community members to fully understand the source of opiate addiction, educate themselves on the impact that it has on society, and learn how to protect themselves and their loved ones from what the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has called “the worst drug epidemic in US history.”

The rally will offer talks by addicts in recovery and local experts, including Craig Smith of the Valley Vista Treatment Center and Kenneth Sigsbury of The Turning Point, as well as Vermont State Representatives Linda Sullivan and Dr. Steven Berry. Resource tables will be hosted by The Collaborative, Nar-Anon, The Turning Point, Manchester Medical Center, Celebrate Recovery, Narcotics Anonymous and regional treatment centers. USC and Healing Therapies of New England will offer love and support to those in need of it, and Pastor Jim Gray of the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert will lead a candlelight vigil. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Muddy Hollow Band, international vocalist and recording artist Maxine Linehan and local entertainer Lisa Ann. Participants are invited to bring signs to carry or photos of their loved ones suffering from addiction.

Community groups, county and state agencies, and legislators across Vermont are working hard to bring this crisis under control through efforts to improve access to addiction treatment, raise awareness and expand access to Naloxone, anti-overdose kits for first responders and anyone willing to be trained. Stand with FED UP! Vermont to fight this national crisis and work towards solutions to bring about awareness, support and action. For further information, contact Wendy Galbraith at 802-362-7018 or wgalbraith52@gmail.com.