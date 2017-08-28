FED UP! Rally This Thursday

FED UP! Manchester will be holding a rally on Thursday, August 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Factory Point Town Green in Manchester Center, scheduled to coincide with a national FED UP! rally being held in Washington, DC, on the same day, which has been designated as International Overdose Awareness Day. Organizers hope that the event will connect and offer support and hope to individuals and familes experiencing the stigma and often devastating consquences that opiate addiction generates. It will also be an opportunity for community members to fully understand the source of opiate addiction and learn about its impact on our communities.

Talks will be given by addicts in recovery and representatives from Valley Vista Treatment Center and The Turning Point,, along with Vermont State Reperesentatives Linda Sullivan and Dr. Steven Berry. Resource tables will be hosted by a number of local organizations, and Healing Therapies of New England will offer love and support to those in need of it. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Muddy Hollow Band, international vocalist Maxine Linehan and more. Pastor Jim Gray of the United Church of Dorset and East Rupert will lead a candlelight vigil. Participants are invited to bring signs to carry or photos of their loved ones suffering from addiction.

Community groups, county and state agencies, and legislators across Vermont are working to improve access to addiction treatment, raise awareness and expand access to Naloxone, anti-overdose kits for first responders and anyone willing to be trained. Stand with FED UP! Vermont to work towards solutions to bring about awareness, support and action. For further information, contact Wendy Galbraith at 802-362-7018 or wgalbraith52@gmail.com.