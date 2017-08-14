Fed Up VT Rally in Manchester

Fed Up Manchester, Vermont is a coalition of local citizens whose lives have been devastated by the opioid epidemic that is ravaging our communities. They alone truly know the urgency of this problem and have come together to provide awareness of this nationwide epidemic, support for those suffering with addiction and their families, action calling for restrictions to prescribing opioids, access to effective opioid addiction treatment, and hope that recovery is possible.

The group will be holding a rally on Thursday, August 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Factory Point Town Green in Manchester Center. This is the only rally taking place in Vermont for Fed Up’s nationwide effort. There will be resource tables, speakers, musical entertainment by the Muddy Hollow Band, international vocalist and recording artist Maxine Linehan and local entertainer Lisa Ann, and a candlelight vigil. Join them to learn more about the opioid epidemic and the resources available in our community, what changes we can demand from the US government, and what we can do to protect ourselves from what the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has called “the worst drug epidemic in US history.” Of course, this is also an opportunity to make connections with others and to find sources of support and hope. Recovery is possible. Participants are invited to bring signs to carry or photos of loved ones suffering from addiction.

August 31 is also International Overdose Awareness Day. Throughout the US, people will be rallying and demanding the Federal Government put forth a coordinated response to the opioid epidemic. Overdose deaths attributed to pain killers and heroin have more than quadrupled since 2000, reaching more than 33,000 in 2015. As of December 2016, the number was 50,000. Other consequences include soaring rates of addiction, opioid-related hospital visits, and an increase in hepatitis C and HIV infections.

Community groups, county and state agencies, and legislators across Vermont are working hard to bring this crisis under control through efforts to improve access to addiction treatment, raise awareness and expand access to Naloxone, anti-overdose kits for first responders and anyone willing to be trained. Stand with Fed Up Vermont to fight this national crisis and work towards solutions to bring about awareness, support and action.

For further information, contact Wendy Galbraith by calling 802-362-7018, or email wgalbraith52@gmail.com.